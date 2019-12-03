Watch Haim cover Robyn’s early classic ‘Show Me Love’

Haim have covered a vintage Robyn classic for Radio 1’s Chillest Show With Phil Taggart.

The trio performed ‘Show Me Love’, which Robyn originally released in 1995 on her album ‘Robyn Is Here’.

The cover was part of Chillest Show‘s regular Piano Sessions slot. Haim also played their new song ‘Hallelujah’ for the show.

‘Hallelujah’ is one of three new singles Haim have released to preview their as-yet-untitled third album. It follows ‘Summer Girl’ and ‘Now I’m In It’.

The videos for all three singles have been directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the filmmaker who has also directed Magnolia, Boogie Nights and Inherent Vice.

Alana Haim wrote on Instagram how ‘Hallelujah’ was inspired by the death of her close friend, Sammi Kane Kraft.

As well as taking on Robyn, Haim recently covered Leonard Cohen’s ‘If It Be Your Will’ for the Hanukkah-themed compilation ‘Hanukkah+’. Released in November, the compilation also features Jack Black, The Flaming Lips and Yo La Tengo.

Haim are working on the new album with producer Ariel Rechstaid, who is also the partner of Danielle Haim.

Alana Haim told NME in November how the new album is inspired by wanting to be feareless. She said: “The whole mantra of this record is about being fearless and not holding yourself back. I feel like there are so many times when there’s that voice in your head going, ‘Be scared, be scared, stop, stop, stop.’ With this record, we’ve shut that thing off so if one of us is like that, I have two sisters who say, ‘Keep going’.”