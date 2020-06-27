Watch Haim launch ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ from a Los Angeles deli

Haim have shared the video of their livestream album launch for their new album ‘Women in Music Pt. III’ from the Los Angeles Deli Canter’s.

The deli is the very same in which director Paul Thomas Anderson shot the album’s cover. During the performance, the band reveal it was also the site of their very first show as a young family band. The 30-minute set sees them run through six songs from the new album, including ‘Gasoline’, ‘I’ve Been Down’, ‘Summer Girl’ and more. Haim released ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ yesterday (June 26) via Polydor.

The band’s livestream aired earlier today as a fundraiser for the Bail Project, a nonprofit organisation that pays bail for people in need and helps fight against mass incarceration. Watch it below:

Haim carried out a “Deli Tour” in March, playing in local delis in New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Denver, and Los Angeles just before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of its release, NME gave ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ a five-star review, saying the “experimental and emotionally charged album is their best yet.”

“On the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Something To Tell You’, they regularly push themselves out of their comfort zones, experimenting with glitchy electronics (‘I Know Alone’), slatherings of sax (‘Summer Girl’), and dubby syncopation (‘Another Try’, which feels like a sparkier sibling to Lana Del Rey’s cover of Sublime’s ‘Doin’ Time’).”

Haim will take to the online stage again in early July to promote ‘Women In Music Pt. III’ with a virtual performance and a Q&A with the co-producers of their new album, Rostam Batmanglij and Ariel Rechtshaid. It is a ticketed event, with a portion of the proceeds from each ticket donated to the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.