Watch HAIM premiere new track ‘Summer Girl’ during Los Angeles performance

I'm your summer girl...

HAIM have finally given fans a taste of new material, after debuting new track ‘Summer Girl’ during an intimate performance in Los Angeles.

After teasing a jazzier direction in a clip posted to their Instagram earlier this week, the new song appears to be the fuller version of that initial preview.

Debuted during their show at the Teragram Ballroom last night, the track sees Danielle Haim delivering a central chorus of “I’m your summer girl”, while backed by a jazz saxophone. It’s arguably one of their most laid back efforts to date and sees them heading in a new direction.

Speaking back in April, Danielle gave some clues on what the group’s third album might sound like. “Some of it is raw as fuck, some of it is for the dance floor, some of it is just us getting weird,” she said in an Instagram post.

Danielle’s vocals also appeared prominently on Vampire Weekend’s 2019 Father of the Bride album. She was recently joined by her sisters as they performed ‘‘Jerusalem, New York, Berlin’ and ‘This Life’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with the New York band.

The LA band’s last album, 2017’s Something To Tell You, received four stars from NME. “Every track has a certain throwback factor. The title track’s bass snaps like a Michael Jackson classic, the handclapping ‘Ready For You’ gives way to a George Michael ‘Faith’-style acoustic refrain,” said NME’s Jamie Milton.

He added: “Yet instead of being reverential nods to the past, it sounds like a very modern band having the time of their lives. They’re showing off, but that’s because they can.”