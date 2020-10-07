Haim have shared the official video for their latest single ‘Man From The Magazine’ – you can watch it below.

The track appears on the Los Angeles trio’s acclaimed third album ‘Women In Music Pt. III’, which was released in June.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the new clip finds frontwoman Danielle Haim behind the counter at the band’s favourite LA eatery, Canter’s Deli – also seen on the ‘WIMPIII’ cover as well as in the ‘Now I’m In It’ video.

Danielle begins singing the folky cut live as she reluctantly takes her first order. At the end of the video, she directs the line “You don’t know how it feels / To be the cunt” at another male customer. “Next!” she shouts before the screen cuts to black.

In June, Haim performed a special live-streamed show from Canter’s to celebrate the release of their latest record. It came after their intimate deli tour in March was pulled midway through due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Haim have announced an outdoor Leeds gig for next summer as part of their scheduled UK arena tour. The sisters will take to the stage in the city’s Millennium Square on the final date of their stint on June 24.

Haim’s 2021 UK tour dates are as follows:

June 2021

15 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

16 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse

18 – London, The O2

19 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

22 – Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

23 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

24 – Leeds, Millennium Square