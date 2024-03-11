Watch Hak Baker’s dreamy cover of Stone Roses’ ‘I Wanna Be Adored’: “We’re in Manchester after all”

Hak Baker has played his dreamy cover of the Stone Roses classic ‘I Wanna Be Adored’ – watch it below.

The Londoner recently appeared at the BBC Radio 6 Music Festival, which is being held across Greater Manchester. At his set on Saturday (March 9), Baker started playing the seminal Mancunian track to cheers from the crowd.

“If you think you know this one, you probably do,” he said whilst introducing the song. “We’re in Manchester after all, aren’t we?”

He also took to X/Twitter to express his gratitude, writing: “[6 Music Festival] was beautiful – thank you for sharing such a moment with me.”

Watch Haker’s unique take on ‘I Wanna Be Adored’:

.@BBC6Music was beautiful 😻

Thank you for sharing such a moment with me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TDl5I19pyc — Hak Baker (@HakBaker) March 8, 2024

NME spoke to Baker in October last year about his single ‘Windrush Baby’. He opened up about his motivation for writing the song in celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Windrush generation, which his grandmother and mother were a part of: “With ‘Windrush Baby’, I wanted to switch the trials and tribulations of the past, especially the past 100 years, as empowerment and show the tenacity that we use to survive and continue,” he said.

“Even though we’ve been through such atrocities, I just wanted to celebrate and say that we’re now in a position – we’re not giving balanced plates to serve off but – where we can turn lives around and be who we always dreamt of.”

His debut album ‘Worlds End FM’ was given four stars by NME: “While ‘World’s End FM’ itself falls an inch short of its lofty conceptual goals, it does successfully introduce Hak Baker as a 21st Century troubadour speaking to modern problems with empathy and requisite anger.”

In other news, Hak has been added to Reading and Leeds festival this year alongside headliners Liam Gallagher, Lana Del Rey, Blink-182, Fred Again.., Gerry Cinnamon and Catfish & The Bottlemen.