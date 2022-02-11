Watch Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly perform ‘Forget Me Too’ live in LA

Halsey joined Machine Gun Kelly during his set in LA last night (February 10) to perform their 2020 collaboration ‘Forget Me Too’ – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

Both artists co-headlined the opening night of the Super Bowl Music Fest yesterday, which is running at the Crypto.com Arena until tomorrow (February 12) to celebrate this year’s NFL championship game.

Kelly’s set saw him perform with an array of special guests, including Blink-182‘s Travis Barker, Willow and Trippie Redd. He also covered Paramore‘s ‘Misery Business’ (via Billboard).

Towards the end of his set, Kelly invited Halsey on stage to perform their track ‘Forget Me Too’ from the former’s fifth studio album ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below.

FINALLY! MGK AND HALSEY PERFORMS FORGET ME TOO TOGETHER! pic.twitter.com/zRDmHRdeVe — colsons cereal🇵🇭 (@meganfoxyPH) February 11, 2022

During their subsequent set, Halsey explained that “it’s been a long time since I’ve been on stage and I was really, really nervous today”.

“I spent a couple years straight touring and I was fucking arrogant as fuck,” the singer continued. “Something happens when you tour your ass off: you just walk on stage like, ‘Can’t even tell me nothing’. That’s not how I felt today.

“It’s been a long time, and I’m so happy that we can be here together enjoying concerts because I didn’t know if we’d ever be able to do it again, and I’m so happy.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will perform at the Super Bowl Music Fest tonight (February 11) before Green Day and Miley Cyrus close the event tomorrow.

Halsey will collect the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022 next month.

Speaking to NME back in November, Halsey said she “wasn’t expecting” the award and was “very surprised” to be recognised with the nod.

“But it’s really, really awesome – I think you start to get really sad and nervous about how your music connects when you’re not around to bring it to life and to know that it’s still resonating is really, really cool,” they added.