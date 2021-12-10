Watch Halsey get covered in honey in new video for ‘Honey’

Halsey has shared a new video for ‘Honey’ from their recent Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross produced album ‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power‘.

The clip, which you watch below, sees the singer-songwriter literally getting covered in honey while they perform the track.

The song features Dave Grohl on drums but he fails to make an appearance in the video.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME about recording the album with Reznor recently, Halsey said: “First of all, I thought I was writing a letter to Santa being like, ‘I’ve been a very good girl’. I was just really honest and said I was a huge fan and I’ve been plagiarising you guys for years – badly – and I’m not arrogant enough to believe that I have anything new to offer you, but this album is about pregnancy, gender identity, body horror.”

Elsewhere in the Big Read interview, Halsey spoke about the honour of receiving the Innovation Award at the BandLab NME Awards 2022, which they will pick up during a ceremony at the O2 Academy Brixton in London on March 2.

Halsey told NME that she “wasn’t expecting” the award and was “very surprised” to be recognised with the nod. “But it’s really, really awesome,” they added.

The BandLab NME Awards 2022 will also see the likes of Sam Fender, Griff and Rina Sawayama in attendance. Many more acts are to be announced in the coming weeks, along with the full list of nominees. Tickets to the event are on sale now and available here.

Advertisement

‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’, was recently awarded four stars in NME and the record was hailed for creating “an endlessly compelling artistic statement”.