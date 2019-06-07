Watch Halsey make surprise appearance to perform ‘Boy With Luv’ with BTS on tour for first time

The two artists have previously only performed the track live together at the BBMAs

Halsey has made a surprise appearance at BTS’ Paris concert to perform ‘Boy With Luv’ with them for the first time on their tour.

The pop star has previously only joined the Korean band during one live rendition of the track, teaming up with them at this year’s BBMAs.

After performing the hit single, Halsey addressed the crowd at the Stade de France in French. According to fans, she said: “These boys are so special, they’re my family. Come on, let’s all scream. BTS!”

Watch fan-shot footage of the moment below.

‘Boy With Luv’ features on BTS’ most recent album, ‘Map Of The Soul: Persona’. In a four-star review, NME said: “[Halsey’s] star power doesn’t overshadow BTS’, with her contribution – a handful of lines in the chorus and hook – fitting in naturally and seamlessly. It’s addictive and deftly balanced, and has smash hit written all over it.”

Meanwhile, BTS released another collaboration earlier today, this time with Charli XCX. ‘Dream Glow’ sees three members of the group – Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook – team-up with the star and is taken from the soundtrack to the band’s upcoming interactive mobile game, BTS World.

The game will allow fans to take on the role of BTS’ manager as they try to guide the seven men to global success. Pre-registration for BTS World is now open, with a demo version of the game available on the official website.

Last weekend (June 1-2), BTS brought their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour to London, playing two sold-out shows at Wembley Stadium. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “The inexorable global rise of the Bangtan Boys, as they’re also known, hasn’t happened by thinking “will this do?”. So it’s to be expected that their new stadium pop show is super-sized and slickly produced.”