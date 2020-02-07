Watch Hamilton Leithauser get beaten up by Ethan Hawke in skit for new song ‘Here They Come’

Hamilton Leithauser, frontman of The Walkmen, has shared his first new solo music since 2017.

New song ‘Here They Come’ comes complete with a new skit video that sees Leithauser being beaten up by Oscar-nominated actor Ethan Hawke – watch it below.

Advertisement

Speaking of the meaning behind the song in a statement, Leithauser says: “‘Here They Come’ is about a friend who tends to run from his problems. When the going gets tough, he tends to just cut and run.

“The song is about the specific moment when the lights are coming up in a movie theatre where he’s been hiding out all day, and life’s complications are just coming back into focus.”

Alongside the new skit, a lyric video for ‘Here They Come’ has also been shared today, which you can watch below.

‘Here They Come’ is Leithauser’s first new music since he shared ‘Heartstruck (Wild Hunger)’, a collaboration with Angel Olsen, in 2017.

The previous year, Leithauser released ‘I Had A Dream That You Were Mine’, a collaborative album with former Vampire Weekend member Rostam.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of ‘I Had A Dream That You Were Mine’, NME’s Greg Cochrane called the album “two kings of the indie dancefloor uniting for a warm, timeless take on 20th century pop and rock.”

The review continues: “It may tail off towards the close, but genuine warmth emanates throughout. A partnership that’s charged with ideas, this feels like a collaboration that’s only just getting going.”

Late last year, the Walkmen frontman teamed up with Lana Del Rey on stage in Nashville, covering Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right’.