Watch Harry Hill join Black Midi on stage in London

Black Midi were joined by Harry Hill on stage in London last night (March 8) – check out footage of the unlikely link up below.

The British comedian and presenter joined the experimental post-punk band at the final night of their Village Underground residency where they performed from March 5 to 8.

Hill appeared on stage before launching into a cover of Cardi B‘s ‘I Like It’ with the band performing as his musical ensemble.

Watch clips of the performance below.

Harry hill has joined black midi pic.twitter.com/gcBlL5stGu — Charlie Ralph (@Churlie100) March 8, 2023

Sorry but Black Midi ft Harry Hill pic.twitter.com/jVdmxuGT9y — Loraine James // Whatever The Weather (@LoJamMusic) March 8, 2023

it brings me infinite pleasure to announce black midi just brought harry hill out pic.twitter.com/QzLdvQtMjO — benny j.h. (@pyshagoras) March 8, 2023

black midi and harry hill is the highlight of my year pic.twitter.com/4xWuJImYel — pubert (@puberrtt) March 8, 2023

this video shows the full process of harry hill joining black midi. enjoy. pic.twitter.com/c3qqQ9jCcN — Meraki (@merakiosu) March 9, 2023

“Wednesday and I find myself in the company of Black Midi,” Hill posted on Instagram along with a selfie of the band.

The comedian told Good Morning Britain how he’d previously met the band at a gig when they asked if he would join them on stage in the future.

“It finally happened last night, he said. “I said ‘how about doing a bit of Cardi B?'”

“Go and see them, they are brilliant,” he added.

Cameron Picton of Black Midi also shared a snap of the band with Hill, writing on Twitter: “We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of, we could perform at the Grammys and even win one or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight.”

We’ve done loads of crazy prestigious stuff we’re proud of, we could perform at the Grammys and even win one or travel back in time and play live aid or some shit but nothing- NOTHING will ever top HARRY HILL coming on stage and doing a Cardi B verse with us tonight pic.twitter.com/ivRazQdEHJ — cam er on pic ton (@fetjury) March 9, 2023

Meanwhile, Yard Act will play a five-night residency at Brudenell Social Club in their hometown of Leeds from May 8-12, with Hill, Rose Matafeo, Lolly Adefope and Nish Kumar all set to open for the post-punk band.

A different comedian will support each night, with a top secret special guest also set to come out of retirement to open at one of the shows.

“Yard Act made me cry – but once I’d got over the fee I jumped at the chance!” Hill quipped in a press release.

The Brudenell Social Club residency will take place after Yard Act wrap up a headline tour, where they will be playing their biggest shows to date as a way to bring down the curtain on the cycle for their debut album ‘The Overload’.