Watch Harry Styles as a glitzy merman in video for ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’

Harry Styles has released the official video for his latest single ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ – watch below.

The clip was announced yesterday (October 26) via a post on the Harry Styles HQ Instagram account, which confirmed that the single’s accompanying visuals would arrive today (October 27). A still from the clip showed a topless Styles sporting a long beard in what appeared to be a restaurant kitchen.

The video follows Styles as a tentacled merman-type figure who is captured by fishermen and taken to a restaurant. There, he becomes a star attraction when his singing catches the attention of the restaurant owners who parade him in front of crowds.

Advertisement

His inner diva soon emerges though, as he’s seen donning feathers, glitter and pearls and being waited on hand and foot by the visibly fed up staff.

The song appears on the former One Direction singer’s third solo album ‘Harry’s House’, which came out in May.

In a four-star review of ‘Harry’s House’, NME said: “‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ comes tearing into view with a diva-worthy wail from the star that quickly dissolves into a slinky bassline and, shortly after, a peacocking trumpet melody that feels both flashy and celebratory.”

The cut follows on from previous singles ‘As It Was’ and ‘Late Night Talking’.

Styles is currently in the midst of a residency at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California as part of his 2022 North American ‘Love On Tour’. He’s also played multiple nights in New York, Austin, Chicago and Toronto.

Advertisement

He is due to return to the UK and Ireland next summer, and recently revealed that he’s already started working on ideas for his fourth solo album.