Harry Styles has covered Lizzo‘s hit ‘Juice’ during a BBC Radio 1 live lounge session.

The ‘Adore You’ singer, who released his second solo album ‘Fine Line’ on Friday (December 13), sang a faithful rendition of the lead single off Lizzo’s third album ‘Cuz I Love You’.

harry styles performing juice by lizzo on bbc radio 1 live lounge pic.twitter.com/IOG3zX31Pg — harry check pinned (@finelineoverhs1) December 18, 2019

Advertisement

In the clip Styles is joined by his full live band and cleans up the song by adding the names of some of the people who are close to him (the word “bitch” is replaced with “Mitch” in reference to his guitarist Mitch Rowland).

Additionally, Styles makes the song radio-friendly by shouting out to his manager Jeffrey Azoff and replacing the name “David” in the line: “David, you ain’t bein’ slick/ Don’t dare try to cop a feel.”

In the interview with Clara Amfo, Styles praises Lizzo, saying: “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most exciting artists working now for sure. She’s exactly what you want an artist to be, which is themselves.”

Lizzo later responded to Styles’ compliments by writing “Melts” with the head-explosion and heart-face emojis on Twitter.

Styles also performed his new single ‘Adore You’ and the lead cut from ‘Fine Line’, ‘Lights Up’.

Advertisement

In a four-star review of his new album, NME’s Hannah Mylrea wrote: “The former One Directioner has come good on his early promise, letting loose on a fun, funk-inspired album.”