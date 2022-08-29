Watch Harry Styles get chicken nuggets thrown at him during New York City show

During the fifth date of his monthlong Madison Square Garden residency in New York, Harry Styles received an unusual gift from an audience member: two cold, stale chicken nuggets.

The former One Directioner – who lives a plant-based lifestyle – was taken aback by his fan’s unconventional offering. He gave them props for their “very interesting approach” to gaining his attention, though, before inquisitively grilling the crowd: “Who threw the chicken nugget?”

Styles then noticed that a second nugget had been pelted onto the stage – “That’s another chicken nugget!” – before fans began chanting for the singer to eat the nugget. “I don’t eat chicken,” he said apologetically, before throwing the first nugget back into the crowd. Picking up the second, he continued: “First of all, this is cold, and I’m assuming very old…”

The fan then appeared to request that Styles throw them back their second nugget, to which he responded with bewilderment: “Why!?” Nevertheless hocking it back to them, Styles pleaded with them, “Don’t eat it!” He seemed slightly defeated when the nugget wound up falling to the floor, before quipping: “Don’t go looking for it – we’ll get you another nugget, okay? Fear not.”

Have a look at some footage from the moment below:

Styles is currently a third of the way through his lengthy stint at Madison Square Garden, for which he’ll perform a total of 15 shows. The nugget incident occurred during the fifth date on Saturday (August 27), with the sixth happening right now. The next three will go down in quick succession over September 1-3, with the rest spread out until Wednesday September 21.

From there, he’ll continue the North American leg of his ‘Love On Tour’ run with six shows each in Austin and Chicago, then 15 in Los Angeles. Touring in support of the ‘Harry’s House’ album (which landed back in May to a four-star NME review), Styles will follow up the American stint with legs in South America, Australia and New Zealand, and then the UK and Europe.

Find remaining tickets to the American shows here, the Australasian ones here, and the UK/European ones here.

Also this year, Styles will star in Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling – the second trailer for which dropped last month – and the romantic drama My Policeman. He’s also said to be eyeing a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where he debuted as Eros in last year’s Eternals.

Meanwhile, Texas State University recently announced it will offer a course on the work of Harry Styles. The honours course, titled ‘Harry Styles And The Cult Of Celebrity: Identity, The Internet And European Pop Culture’, will start in the spring of 2023.