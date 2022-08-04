Watch Harry Styles help one of his concert-goers propose to their girlfriend

Harry Styles has helped a couple get engaged during one of his recent shows in Portugal.

Footage from the show, which took place at Lisbon’s Altice Arena on July 31, shows Styles interrupt his ‘Love on Tour’ set before handing the microphone to a nearby audience member. The attendee then serenades his girlfriend with a live rendition of Elvis Presley’s 1961 love song, ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Amid rapturous applause and singing input from the 20,000-strong crowd, the man — identified as Carl on social media posts — gets on one knee and pops the question, to which his new fiancé exclaims: “Yes!”.

TikTok videos taken moments before the proposal show Carl’s request to “sing two lines to [his] girlfriend” during the mid-set pause, as Styles jokingly asks the crowd whether the couple’s year-long relationship warrants his microphone. Styles later congratulated the happy couple before resuming the rest of his show.

Styles was joined at the Lisbon show by support act Wolf Alice, whose frontwoman Ellie Rowsell also performed a duet with Styles of the band’s 2021 song, ‘No Hard Feelings’. The Altice Arena concert marked the final show of Styles’ 17-date European tour, with the singer next embarking on a run of shows in North and South America from mid-August through to December.

The world tour, which received rescheduled dates in January after 2020’s COVID-postponement, will wrap up early next year with its final stint in Australia and New Zealand in February. Alongside Wolf Alice, the tour has elsewhere enlisted musicians Arlo Parks, Koffee and Mitski as support acts.

The tour comes in support of Styles’ most recent album, ‘Harry’s House’, which last week landed the popstar on the shortlist for this year’s Mercury Prize. Meanwhile, the ‘Harry’s House’ track ‘Music For A Sushi Restaurant’ was among those included in Barack Obama’s summer playlist for 2022.