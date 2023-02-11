Watch Harry Styles open the BRIT Awards 2023

Harry Styles opened the BRIT Awards 2023 tonight (February 11) with a performance of his nominated single ‘As It Was’.

The star kicked off the ceremony, which is taking place at London’s The O2, where he could take home four awards.

Styles performed ‘As It Was in a sparkly red blazer and black trousers, using the extended runway that stretched through the room from the main stage to get close to fans at the front of the room.

Advertisement

The singer leads the nominations tonight alongside Wet Leg. He is up for the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year with Mastercard, and Pop/R&B Act.

Harry performing As It Was at the #BRITs

(Via howelldavies) pic.twitter.com/wOm8bbuXfM — Harry Styles Updates. (@TheHarryNews) February 11, 2023

Harry a atuar As It Was nos #BRITS 2023 pic.twitter.com/f2Citp7DCE — Harry Styles Portugal (@TheHSPortugal) February 11, 2023

Harry durante a performance de As It Was no #BRITs pic.twitter.com/JBFTQ4NvVz — Harry Styles Brasil (@bestharrysbr) February 11, 2023

Wet Leg, meanwhile, could win the Mastercard Album Of The Year, Group Of The Year, Best New Artist and Alternative/Rock Act. Stormzy, The 1975, Arctic Monkeys, Beyoncé and more are also in the running for multiple awards.

Other performances later tonight will come from Cat Burns, Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi, Wet Leg, Sam Smith and Kim Petras, Lizzo, David Guetta, Becky Hill and Ella Henderson.

Advertisement

Keep checking back to NME.com for all of the action from the BRIT Awards 2023 as it happens here.

Styles’ performance follows his appearance at the 2023 Grammys last weekend (February 5). During that ceremony, he and his dancers were forced to “reverse” their performance of ‘As It Was’ after the revolving stage they were stood on malfunctioned. Mirroring the song’s official video, the performance saw Styles appear on a spinning turntable alongside a group of backing dancers.

Brandon Mathis, one of the participating dancers, said on social media: “What you don’t know is that the moment the curtain opened and it was time to perform, our turntable started spinning in reverse. Backwards. Freaking all of us out on live television, and there was nothing we could do to stop it. So after a week of rehearsing this piece perfectly going this way, the moment it’s time to perform it starts going [the opposite] way.”