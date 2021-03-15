Watch Harry Styles open the Grammys 2021 main ceremony

Harry Styles opened the Grammys 2021 main ceremony tonight (March 14) with his hit single ‘Watermelon Sugar’ – scroll down the page to watch his performance now.

The Grammys 2021 is currently underway in Los Angeles, with the last few remaining trophies set to be given out in the televised portion of the event.

The performance was Styles’ first appearance at the Grammys and his first time being nominated at the annual ceremony.

He was nominated for Best Music Video for ‘Adore You’, Best Pop Solo Performance for ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and Best Pop Vocal Album for ‘Fine Line’.

Styles kicked off the main event in a leather suit and green feather boa, performing ‘Watermelon Sugar’. He was joined by Blood Orange‘s Dev Hynes on bass for the performance. Watch it below now.

LISTEN: Harry Styles kicked off the #GRAMMYs with a live performance of "Watermelon Sugar." pic.twitter.com/scqFkq24Go — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) March 15, 2021

At the premiere ceremony, which was livestreamed ahead of the main event, Poppy performed a new song called ‘Eat’, while Burna Boy closed out the first portion with a medley of ‘Level Up’, ‘Onyeka’, and ‘Ye’.

Of the winners so far, Blue Ivy Carter has picked up her first Grammy award as her mum Beyoncé took home the trophy for Best Music Video for ‘Brown Skin Girl’. Billie Eilish also won the Best Song Written For Visual Media award for her Bond theme ‘No Time To Die’.

Other performers due to appear tonight include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.

You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.