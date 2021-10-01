Watch Harry Styles pause gig to help fan with baby’s gender reveal

Harry Styles paused a gig he was performing at to help a fan with a baby’s gender reveal. You can see the moment below.

While in Nashville as part of his latest tour earlier this week (September 29), Styles helped a mother-to-be in the audience with a gender reveal.

Styles stopped his show and read from a card. “[It’s] a little baby girl,” he said, at which point the audience erupted with cheers.

Styles then jokingly dropped to his knees and pretended to cry at the reveal. “That’s what I wanted! Is that what you wanted?!” the singer deadpanned to the fan.

You can watch the moment here:

Harry Styles doing the ultimate gender reveal. #HSLOTNashville

"A little baby girl"

"That's what I wanted..is that what you wanted?" pic.twitter.com/5dnSD7RZXT — ʰ𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚎ᶻ🌻Truth is you're my medicine (@calamity_vol6_) September 30, 2021

Her sign was so cute and clever pic.twitter.com/Mji2cd0zZh — ʰ𝙰𝚗𝚐𝚒𝚎ᶻ🌻Truth is you're my medicine (@calamity_vol6_) September 30, 2021

The mother-to-be arrived at the gig with a sign which read: “I’m having a baby. Please make it your business…,” which is a play on the lyrics from Styles’ track “Kiwi”.

Her friend also came with a sign which read “and open the results,” which contained news of the baby’s gender.

Styles’ tour kicked off last month in Las Vegas. The singer confirmed his rescheduled US shows back in July after they were cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Last December, he said that the UK and European leg of the tour will be postponed “indefinitely”.

Styles is playing songs from his 2019 album ‘Fine Line’ along with tracks from his self-titled 2017 debut album and a solo version of the One Direction hit ‘What Makes You Beautiful’, among others.