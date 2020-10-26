Watch Harry Styles’ sun-kissed new video for ‘Golden’

Harry Styles has shared a new video for ‘Golden’ – watch it below.

‘Golden’ is the latest single from Styles’ second solo album, ‘Fine Line’, which is approaching its first birthday.

The new video was directed by Ben and Gabe Turner and shot on the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

In a four-star review of ‘Fine Line’, NME said Styles’ second solo album saw him taking the “nostalgic sound” of his 2017 debut and combining it “with soaring pop sensibilities”.

“For the most part… Styles’ second album is a total joy. It’s an elegant combination of the ex-boybander’s influences, slick modern pop and his own roguish charm,” the review said.

Styles, who originally planned to spend much of this year touring ‘Fine Line’, has since postponed dates until next year. The former One Direction singer is now set to kick off a slew of European shows in February 2021, with a North American run due to begin in August 2021.

He is set to mark the first anniversary of his latest album ‘Fine Line’ with the release of a limited edition vinyl box set.

Scheduled to be released on December 11, it will include two LPs, ten gloss prints of Styles by album photographer Tim Walker, and a 24-page ‘Fine Line at the Forum’ lyrics zine.

This week, it was announced that Styles was helping fund a new £350million arena in Manchester. The 23,500-capacity Co-Op Live, whose name was revealed in September, is the brainchild of the Oak View Group, who announced their plans last month following approval from the local council.

Once completed, Co-op Live will be the UK’s largest indoor concert venue.