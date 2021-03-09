Watch Hayley Williams cover Failure’s ‘The Nurse Who Loved Me’

Hayley Williams has shared her cover of Failure’s 1996 song ‘The Nurse Who Loved Me’ – you can hear her acoustic rendition of the track below.

Williams has regularly been covering songs during the coronavirus pandemic over the past year as part of her at-home ‘self-serenade’ series, with the Paramore frontwoman taking on tracks by the likes of Massive Attack, Radiohead and Björk.

Williams posted her latest cover on Instagram on Sunday (March 7) as she performed her rendition of LA alt-rock band Failure’s 1996 song ‘The Nurse Who Loved Me’.

“The sun is out, the laundry is drying so… one of my favourite songs of all time on one of my favourite albums of ever,” Williams wrote in the accompanying caption about ‘The Nurse Who Loved Me’, which featured on Failure’s ‘Fantastic Planet’ album.

Failure’s Ken Andrews worked on Paramore’s self-titled fourth studio album, which came out in 2013. The band also covered Failure’s ‘Stuck On You’ for their 2006 EP ‘The Summer Tic’.

Last month saw Williams release her second solo studio album ‘Flowers for Vases / descansos’, which was the follow-up to her 2020 debut ‘Petals For Armor’.

Williams spoke about the making of ‘Flowers for Vases / descansos’ last month during an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

“I think I’m really, really proud that I played everything on it,” she said about the record. “And I’m also really, really proud that this album is what I have to show for surviving a year that was tough for everyone.”