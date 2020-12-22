Watch Hayley Williams cover Massive Attack’s ‘Teardrop’

Hayley Williams has delivered a stirring cover of Massive Attack‘s classic ‘Teardrop’ in an effort to raise money for homeless LGBTQ+ youth in America.

Wearing a towel around her head and a dressing gown, the Paramore bandleader performed the 1998 song under bright, colour-changing lights.

The performance comes as part of the The Ally Coalition’s 7th Annual Talent Show, which was live-streamed to Jack Antonoff‘s Twitch account.

Hayley Williams wasn’t the only one to perform as part of the livestream, which featured Lana Del Rey, Clairo, Brittany Howard, Sleater-Kinney, Shamir and more. In addition, brief performances were given by comedians like Reggie Watts, Aidy Bryant and Mike Birbiglia.

This performance by Williams comes shortly after her solo Tiny Desk debut, where she performed three cuts from her album ‘Petals For Armor’ – ‘Pure Love’, ‘Taken’ and ‘Dead Horse’.

In a four-star review of ‘Petals For Armor’, NME said, “The underlying message of Hayley Williams’ stunning solo album is this: wear your flaws like a coat of gleaming armour and find strength in being open and vulnerable.

“This would be a prescient message at any time, but seems even more so in today’s uncertain climate. We could all do with a little kindness.”