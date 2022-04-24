Watch Hayley Williams join Billie Eilish at Coachella 2022 to cover Paramore’s ‘Misery Business’

Paramore‘s Hayley Williams joined Billie Eilish on stage at Coachella 2022 tonight (April 23) to perform ‘Misery Business’ – see footage below.

Eilish was headlining the second weekend of the California festival at the time, with last weekend’s first edition seeing her joined onstage by Damon Albarn for two-songs – Eilish’s track ‘Getting Older’ and his Gorillaz hit, ‘Feel Good Inc’.

After being introduced to the crowd by Eilish, Williams said: “This is my first Coachella. Woah! Thanks for sharing this with me – this is sick!”

They then went on to perform an acoustic version of ‘Misery Business’, a song Williams and Paramore retired from their live sets back in 2018 amid an ongoing debate over whether its message was “anti-feminist.”

Before playing ‘Misery Business’ one last time four years ago, Williams explained: “This is a choice that we’ve made because we feel that we should. We feel like it’s time to move away from it for a little while.”

Watch the full performance from tonight’s Coachella below.

hayley williams on billie eilish show at coachella! pic.twitter.com/8FB03gI7AB — ★ yelyah content ★ (@YELYAHCONTENT) April 24, 2022

Billie Eilish brings out Hayley Williams of Paramore for a performance of ‘Misery Business’ at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/zYj9vyAuhf — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2022

Back in 2020, Williams reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, after being made aware that the single had made its way onto Spotify’s ‘Women Of Rock’ playlist, along with her solo track ‘Simmer’.

“SIMMER” is on this playlist. thx Spotify,” Williams wrote on Instagram Stories. “But so is ‘Misery Business’. I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity.”

Elsewhere on the second weekend of Coachella 2022, Harry Styles – who headlined Friday night (April 22) – was joined by Lizzo to cover One Direction and ‘I Will Survive’, while Billie Eilish presented Girl In Red with a Norwegian Grammy and Kendrick Lamar joined Baby Keem onstage.

Check back at NME all weekend for more reviews, news, interviews, photos and more from Coachella 2022.