Watch Hayley Williams perform ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ at RBG tribute event

Paramore’s Hayley Williams performed her track ‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ at a recent concert honouring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The event, Honor Her Wish, was held earlier this week to advocate for Ginsburg’s request that her vacancy on the Supreme Court is not filled prior to the presidential inauguration in January. Before playing, Williams dedicated her performance to the women in her family who overcame sexual and domestic violence.

Watch Williams’ performance below:

.@yelyahwilliams dedicated her #HonorHerWish performance to the women in her family who overcame sexual and domestic violence. pic.twitter.com/aGMZjMh4ub — Demand Justice (@WeDemandJustice) October 13, 2020

‘Roses/Lotus/Violet/Iris’ is from Williams’ debut solo album, ‘Petals For Armor’ released back in May. The official recording features backing vocals from Boygenius, the supergroup made up of Phoebe Bridgers, Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker.

NME gave ‘Petals For Armor’ four stars upon its release, saying “after a turbulent decade with her acclaimed pop-punk band, [Williams] dissects grief, divorce and self-identity on her eclectic solo debut”.

Alongside Williams, the event featured Phoebe Bridgers, who performed ‘Graceland Too’ and R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe, who read an account from husband Marty Ginsburg.

Appearances were also made by Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Hillary Clinton, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic politicians, Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand and Ayanna Pressley.

Senate confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court vacancy, Amy Coney Barrett, are currently underway.