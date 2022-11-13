Watch Headie One’s epic ‘Fire In The Booth’ performance in celebration of ‘No Borders’

Following the release of ‘No Borders’, Headie One took part in a special Fire In The Booth freestyle performance, with help from some friends – check it out below.

Released on Friday (November 11), Headie One’s ‘No Borders’ mixtape is a collaborative project that sees the rapper teaming up with a series of European talent including German artists Luciano, Pajel, and Kalim, Italy’s Shiva, French musicians Gazo, Koba LaD, and Nej, as well as Frenna and Chivv of the Netherlands.

To celebrate the mixtape dropping, Headie One shared a special, 24-minute long Fire In The Booth performance that saw him team up with some of his No Borders collaborators.

Watch Headie One, Koba LaD, Pajel, Yasin, Chivv, Shiva and Dezzie freestyle over a series of 11 beats below.

“A truly legendary moment,” said Fire In The Booth.

Back in 2020, Headie One teamed up with Fred Again.. for the collaborative mixtape ‘Gang’ and last year, he released fifth mixtape ‘Too Loyal for My Own Good’ which served as the follow-up to his 2020 studio debut ‘Edna’.

The rapper finally toured that album last year after delays caused by the pandemic. He was joined by the likes of AJ Tracey, Skepta and Mahalia during his headline show at London’s Wembley Arena.

Writing about the show in a four-star review, NME said: “Once he bows out, the room’s left in a euphoric daze of excitement, and the ‘Edna’ Tour feels like a fitting bookend for this chapter of Headie’s journey. Pulling from a vast index of records to interpolate, reimagine and solder into his drill motherboard, the MC demonstrates a kind of musicality not – typically – associated with his peers.”

“From the gummy afro-swing melody of ‘Everything Nice’ to the embattled drill ensemble of ‘Pound Signs’, Headie is sure to put his musical variety before his stage presence: a positive for some and a detractor for others, depending on what you value.”

“Still, the show keeps eyes peeled for what he’ll will do next. If he’s filling up Wembley in the fourth year of his established career, who knows where he’ll take his drill armada next.”