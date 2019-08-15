Watch Headie One’s Ultra Nate sampled video for new single ‘Both’

It follows on from his recent collaboration with Skepta

Headie One has shared a video for his new single ‘Both’, featuring a sample from 90s dance singer Ultra Nate.

The clip, which you can view below, sees a sample from 1997 hit single ‘Free’ swirling over a typically brooding rap from Headie, which sees him contemplates his life then and now.

‘Both’, which will feature on his forthcoming mixtape ‘Music X Road’, follows on from his recent collaboration with Skepta on ‘Back To Basics’, which saw the pair sparring and spitting lyrics alongside one another. The video for that song was directed by Hugo Jenkins from Black Dog – Ridley Scott’s production company. Floating Points also recently did a remix of that track.

Headie One was among the acts featured in the NME 100 at the start of 2019. “Headie One’s raucous lives show celebrate diversity and multiculturalism, a positive, life-affirming counterargument to those who would (ignorantly) claim that drill is a negative force,” wrote NME’s Jordan Bassett.

Speaking about the list, NME’s New Music Editor Thomas Smith said: “This year’s list is undoubtedly the strongest and most diverse we’ve had yet. From drill rappers ready to go mainstream to the bands and pop stars that’ll be seen dominating festival season, it’s a good representation of the artists ready to make 2019 so damn exciting.”

Headie One is due to perform at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals before heading out on a UK and Ireland tour this autumn. You can buy tickets for the shows here.

Tour Dates



October

13 – Y Plas, Cardiff

15 – The Academy, Dublin

16 – SWG3, Glasgow

18 – Academy 2, Manchester

19 – Newcastle Uni, Newcastle

21 – Leadmill, Sheffield

22 – O2 Institute, Birmingham

24 – O2 Academy, Oxford

26 – Concorde 2, Brighton

28 – SWX, Bristol

November

10 – O2 Academy, Brixton