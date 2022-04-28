Watch ‘Heartstopper’ cast join Baby Queen onstage in London

Baby Queen was joined onstage by the cast of Netflix’s Heartstopper at her London headline show last night (27 April) – check out footage below.

During her set at Camden’s Electric Ballroom, Baby Queen (real name Bella Latham) performed ‘Colours Of You’, her recently released single written about the show. Towards the end of the song, she told the crowd: “I’ve got some friends here tonight that are going to help me sing this last chorus. You might recognise them…you’ve seen Heartstopper on Netflix, right?”

Both Joe Locke (who plays Charlie Spring) and Sebastian Croft (Ben Hope) took to the stage alongside, Kizzy Edgell (Darcy Olsson), Corinna Brown (Tara Jones), Yasmin Finney (Elle Argent), Jenny Walser (Tori Soring) and Tobie Donovan (Isaac Henderson).

Check out footage below.

the cast on stage with baby queen singing colours of you!!! cr: patwalters_ pic.twitter.com/9UGQ5PdvDW — Heartstopper News 🍂 (@Heartstopper_TV) April 27, 2022

alice, patrick and the cast today at baby queen concert pic.twitter.com/Z4nfEt9SaK — Heartstopper News 🍂 (@Heartstopper_TV) April 28, 2022

the heartstopper cast on stage while baby queen performed colours of you, my heart 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/OJOYePppG0 — diya 🍂 (@lewisxdaya) April 27, 2022

baby queen and the heartstopper cast can you hug me too pic.twitter.com/SakPdoQ7cd — elii 🍂 (@cnnrstopper) April 27, 2022

“To be asked to be a part of a story as beautiful and culturally important as Alice Oseman’s Heartstopper was unbelievable, and still feels completely surreal,” Latham said about recording ‘Colours Of You’ when the song was released last week.

“‘Colours Of You’ is a song I wrote about one of the lead character’s journeys through the discovery and acceptance of his own sexuality. The song means a lot to me and is different to a lot of the music people have heard from me before, so I feel like I get to show a different side to myself as an artist and a writer,” she added.

Speaking about the show on social media, Latham wrote: “This story is so important. I wish I’d been able to watch a show like this when I was younger, because it would have made a difference to the way I looked at myself and my own sexuality. But I am so happy that it exists now.”