Watch Holly Humberstone join d4vd onstage in London

NME‘s The Cover star d4vd has wrapped up his sold out concert at the Islington Assembly Hall in London, which featured Holly Humberstone as a special guest.

The show, which took place on May 30, saw d4vd perform an array of his biggest hits, including ‘You & I’, ‘Fly Away’, ‘Sleep Well’, ‘Take Me Back To The Sun’ and ‘Romantic Homicide’ among others.

What concert-goers didn’t expect, however, was a surprise appearance by fellow musician Holly Humberstone, who joined d4vd onstage 10 songs into his setlist. For her appearance, the pair performed an unreleased song, titled ‘SUPERBLOODMOON’.

Advertisement

Watch a snippet of the performance below, as captured by NME‘s Jeremy Abbott.

Earlier this week (May 29), d4vd was unveiled as the inaugural cover artist on The Cover, NME‘s newly launched weekly cover story featuring emerging talent from across the globe. Every week, a rising artist will feature on The Cover, and the full interview with d4vd can be read here.

To celebrate The Cover, d4vd also curated an accompanying ‘songs for tour’ playlist, featuring songs from Holly Humberstone, Clairo, Billie Eilish and more. Listen to the full playlist below on Spotify, and here on Apple Music.

In this week’s The Cover interview, d4vd recalls his journey from making songs to soundtrack his Fortnite videos to becoming a bona fide hitmaker, saying his mom suggested that he make his own music so his videos wouldn’t get taken down for copyright.

Advertisement

d4vd tells NME: “I thought, man, the way technology is now, I could probably do that! The next day I literally just looked up: ‘How to make music on iPhone’. This app called BandLab popped up. I downloaded it, and the next day, in my little sister’s closet, no studio, no professional mic, I made my first song ‘Run Away’.”

Since then, d4vd’s road as a DIY innovator has led to him signing with Darkroom, home to both Billie Eilish and Holly Humberstone. To read more about his journey and where he plans on going next, read the full The Cover story with d4vd here.