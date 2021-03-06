Watch Holly Humberstone join Glass Animals for version of ‘Heat Waves’

Holly Humberstone has joined Glass Animals for a new acoustic performance of the band’s recent single ‘Heat Waves’ – watch the collaboration below.

Humberstone and the band’s singer Dave Bayley performed the song for the La Blogotheque series while strolling through Hackney in London.

The new video is the latest alternate take on ‘Heat Waves’, which topped Australia’s coveted triple j Hottest 100 list for 2020, after Bayley turned the track into a sea shanty back in January following the TikTok-fuelled trend.

Watch Glass Animals and Holly Humberstone’s new collaboration below.

Glass Animals released their third album ‘Dreamland’ last year, and recent performed a livestreamed event entitled ‘Live In The Internet’. Reviewing the gig, NME wrote: “This is a creative, immersive show that re-defines what can be achieved in a virtual performance space, but it’s also one where the sadness of a band missing their fans feels palpable.”

Elsewhere, the band have collaborated with Arlo Parks on a new version of their track ‘Tangerine’, remixed London Grammar’s ‘Lose Your Head’ and more.

Humberstone, meanwhile, recently confirmed that she’s recorded a new song with The 1975‘s Matty Healy.

After rumours of a track called ‘Please Don’t Leave Just Yet’ surfaced when the song was registered with the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, Humberstone confirmed the collaboration in an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, revealing that it will appear on her next EP.

In a five-star review of the musician’s debut EP ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ last year, NME wrote: “Soul-baring and candid, ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ is a deeply affecting collection of songs that solely document Humberstone’s own personal fears and emotions, but the power and grace of her sentiments are sure to resonate universally.”