Watch Holly Humberstone play songs from her debut EP for Guitar.com Live

Over the weekend, Holly Humberstone played songs from her ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’ EP for virtual guitar show Guitar.com Live.

Standing in her back garden, Humberstone played solo guitar versions of ‘Overkill’, ‘Vanilla’ and ‘Deep End’ for an exclusive performance for Guitar.com Live on October 2.

Before wrapping up with ‘Deep End’, Humberstone explained why the personal song was her favourite on the EP. “I wrote it about one of my sisters, who when I wrote it at the time was going through a really difficult patch with her mental health,” she said.

“I personally find conversations really tricky to have, especially uncomfortable ones about mental health. I just wanted her to know I was there for her, even if I couldn’t fully understand. Putting it into a song was easier than having a conversation with her about it, and so I wrote ‘Deep End’ for that reason.”

Watch Humberstone’s performance for Guitar.com Live below:

Besides Humberstone, the likes of St. Vincent, Carlos Santana, Jason Isbell, Anderson .Paak’s backing band Free Nationals, Tora Dahle Aagård and Plini all made appearances at Guitar.com Live, the three-day virtual guitar show organised by media brand Guitar.com over the weekend.

Revisit the panels, masterclasses and performances at Guitar.com Live here.

Humberstone released ‘Falling Asleep At The Wheel’, her debut EP, in August. NME rated the “soul-baring and candid” release five stars, praising it as “a deeply affecting collection of songs that solely document Humberstone’s own personal fears and emotions, but the power and grace of her sentiments are sure to resonate universally”.

[Editor’s note: Guitar.com is owned by BandLab Technologies, which also owns NME.]