Watch Hot Chip cover Beastie Boys’ ‘Sabotage’ at All Points East festival

"Listen all y'all, it's a sabotage!"

Tonight, Hot Chip performed a cover version of Beastie Boys‘ iconic ‘Sabotage’ track at All Points East festival – watch the video below.

The festival takes place at London’s Victoria Park from today (May 24) for the next fortnight. Big names like The Chemical Brothers, The Strokes, Christine and The Queens, Bon Iver, Bring Me The Horizon and Mumford and Sons will all headline the main stage across the next two weekends, ensuring that this year’s festival season will start with an almighty bang.

Playing tonight (May 24) on the East Stage, Hot Chip’s hour set consisted of various tracks – new and old – but one that really caught the attention of fans was their cover of ‘Sabotage’ by legendary hip-hop trio Beastie Boys.

Watch clips from Hot Chip’s All Points East set below:

Fans have taken to social media to react to the performance.

“hot chip are doing a note perfect cover of sabotage by the beasties and I am both confused and delighted,” said one fan. Another wrote: “Hot Chip covering Sabotage pretty awesome.”

Back in April, Hot Chip released new single ‘Hungry Child’ as well as announcing details of their new album ‘A Bath Full Of Ecstasy’.

The electro veterans’ new album will arrive on June 21, and sees them working with outside producers for the first time – having teamed up with Philippe Zdar (Cassius, Phoenix) and Rodaidh McDonald (The xx, David Byrne, Sampha). The lead single comes with a cinematic new video directed by Saman Kesh and starring Martin Starr and Milana Vayntrub.