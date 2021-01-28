Watch IDLES get socially distanced on raucous new video for ‘Carcinogenic’

IDLES have shared a new video for ‘Carcinogenic’, the latest track to be released from their third album ‘Ultra Mono’.

Recorded live for Independent Venue Week, the clip which you can view below, sees each band member perform the track from separate venues across their hometown of Bristol including The Louisiana, Exchange, The Mother’s Ruin, The Old Duke, and Trinity Centre.

It follows the release of previous videos for ‘Reigns’ and ‘Kill Them With Kindness’.

Speaking about Independent Venue Week, guitarist Mark Bowen said: “Now more than ever independent musicians and the music industry at large need to unite to keep from being decimated. Between the pandemic and a government who not only don’t care about the future of the arts (especially independence within the arts) but take a pro-active role in its diminishment, independent venues are at greatest risk because they are mostly small businesses, not interested in profit or investors but in the nourishment of creative, open-minded, critical thinking.”

He added: “Independent venues are the fertile soil in which the future of the performing arts will grow. They are where your future favourite band will play, where the best song ever written will be tested out, where the new can bud and flourish. They are also vital for a sense of community and union, something people sorely need and miss at this time, without them we’re all fucked.”

The band will also be undertaking a live AMA with their fans on their Instagram account this Saturday (January 30) at 7pm GMT to talk about the importance of venues and how crucial they were to the growth of the band.

This year’s Independent Venue Week kicked off on Monday (January 25) and will run until this Sunday (January 31). You can find out more information about Independent Venue Week 2021 here.

This year’s ambassadors for Independent Venue Week represent each of the four home nations of the UK. Arlo Parks represents England, Super Furry Animals’ Gruff Rhys is representing Wales, Amy Macdonald is representing Scotland and the rising artist Jordan Adetunji is the Northern Irish ambassador for IVW 2021.

“These venues nurture and encourage the growth of emerging talent – they’re the lifeblood of the live industry,” Parks told NME recently about the music spaces which Independent Venue Week are supporting.

“All new acts will play their first gigs in these venues, making their first memories and gaining experience as performers. Each venue has such personality and offers a safe space for so many members of their respective communities. These venues are indispensable and I wouldn’t be the artist I am now without them.”