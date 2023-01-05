Watch IDLES’ intense performance of ‘The Wheel’ on ‘…Fallon’

IDLES have kicked off their 2023 with a performance of ‘The Wheel’ on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon – check it out below.

‘The Wheel’ is taken from the Bristol band’s 2021 album ‘Crawler’, which has been nominated for two Grammy awards – Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance for the song ‘Crawl!’

Now, the post-punk outfit have brought the song to the Fallon studio in a spectacularly intense airing, complete with plenty of flashing strobes.

Watch the clip here:

Taking to Twitter afterwards, IDLES wrote: “We start the year with a dream. We send love and gratitude to everyone at @FallonTonight @jimmyfallon for having us on and making us feel special. We look forward to the year with purpose and gratitude.”

IDLES’ performance on …Fallon isn’t their only appearance on late night US TV as of late. In April, they performed ‘Crawl!’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, less than six months after making their US TV debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live with a performance of the ‘Crawler’ lead single ‘The Beachland Ballroom’.

The band recently released a behind-the-scenes video sharing a glimpse into the sessions for the record with producer Kenny Beats, where frontman Joe Talbot explained the influence the band took from Notorious B.I.G., particularly for ‘Crawl!’

“My vocals in that is me having a conversation with different people and it’s that thing where I just pretended to myself and everyone else I was alright,” he said. “So it’s all about being fucked and crawling through life but telling everyone you’re fine all the time.”

IDLES also recently celebrated half a decade of their debut album ‘Brutalism’ by releasing a new edition of the record. It featured alternate artwork designed by Talbot and was pressed on cherry red vinyl.