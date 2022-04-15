Watch IDLES perform ‘Crawl!’ on ‘Colbert’

IDLES performed their latest single ‘Crawl!’ on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert – watch below.

The band appeared on the show ahead of their performance at Coachella today (April 15), playing a pre-recorded version of ‘Crawl!’ at what appears to be Glasgow’s Barrowlands.

In February, IDLES shared a video for the single, which comes from their fourth studio album, ‘CRAWLER’. The video features a claymation version of frontman Joe Talbot riding a motorcycle while singing the lyrics to the gritty track.

Advertisement

“This is the turning point, after you’ve crashed,” Talbot said of the track. “It’s a good anthem for me to discuss with people who aren’t on the other side or who aren’t sober. You’re not the best version of you and you need to hold yourself accountable for your addictions and who you’re letting down. But it doesn’t mean you’re a bad person.

“‘Crawl’ the title is like, keep going. You’ll get there. ‘Crawler’ is like the character of me in the dark warmth of my addiction — a crawler, a night crawler, someone on their knees, someone praying, someone surviving. The grit of it. The weight of the world on you. All of those things is a ‘crawler’.”

The band are currently finishing their dates in North America, before they head to Europe in late May and then the US, Australia and New Zealand from August.

NME praised the band’s risk-taking on ‘CRAWLER’ in a four-star review, saying it “rips apart the idea of what IDLES is, how they can sound and what they represent”.

Meanwhile, Rise Against recently shared a synth-heavy new remix of their 2021 track ‘Talking To Ourselves’ featuring IDLES. The remix trades in Rise Against’s usual guitar-driven flair for a glitchy, synth-focused sound, with Tim McIlrath’s vocals reduced to hushed whispers.

Advertisement

IDLES were also announced to perform at a special War Child concert in Bristol for Ukraine, alongside Portishead and Billy Nomates.

They will be joined by Katy J Pearson, Heavy Lungs and Wilderman for the HELP! gig at the city’s O2 Academy on Bank Holiday Monday on May 2.

Tickets will only be available through a £10 prize draw, which are available until April 25, when all winners will be chosen at random. Ticket details can be found here.