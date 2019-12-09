Watch Idles play defiant new track ‘Grounds’ at massive Ally Pally show

Idles rounded off their UK tour with their biggest show to date at Alexandra Palace over the weekend, and it saw them giving fans an idea of what to expect from their anticipated third record.

The milestone gig saw the Bristol punks playing a career-spanning set at the iconic London venue as they performed firm favourites from 2017’s ‘Brutalism‘ and 2018’s ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance‘.

The show also looked at the future of the band too, with new track ‘Grounds’ showing off the sense of community and solidarity that the band have become associated with.

On Grounds, frontman Joe Talbot sings: “Do you hear that thunder? That’s the sound of strength in numbers”. Check out footage of the track below.

The show also saw the band debuting ‘War’, which opened the show, and ‘Danke’ – which saw them joining forces with support acts METZ and Giant Swan for the show’s closer.

It comes as they continue work as ever on the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Joy As An Act of Resistance‘.

In September, they confirmed that they were working with The Bad Seeds’ Warren Ellis on their third record after sharing a snap with him on their Instagram. Ellis then reposted it with the caption “Awesome to meet the Idles and let me oi on a track. A great Monday.”

Speaking to NME about their third album earlier this year, Talbot said: "The only departure is development. You're always evolving. It's the next step along from 'Joy…' and 'Brutalism'. This is the third. You can see the progression and regression in some ways. It's us, but a year older. We got bored of certain things and excited by others.