Iggy Pop has shared a new mini-documentary that features an in-depth conversation with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea – watch below.

The 26-minute film, titled Bitten By Flea!, sees the two musicians sit down together to talk about a range of topics, including The Stooges‘ influence on Flea, their experiences working with producer Andrew Watt, and Pop’s commitment to starting the morning with “a good face”.

“If you’re not in a good mood – fool yourself, motherfucker! Don’t get down, don’t let yourself get down,” the legendary singer continues before mimicking a chirpy TV morning show host.

Elsewhere, Pop recalls receiving an open letter from U2 frontman Bono: “He said, ‘In rock ‘n’ roll, or modern popular music, there is a sort of regency in which certain people occupy the castle and pull up the drawbridge. And it seems to me that when you hurtle yourself headfirst into the crowd, you are throwing away your crown’.”

Pop responds by saying, “Fuck the regency!”, referring to the lyrics to ‘The Regency’ from his 2023 album ‘Every Loser’.

The record, which was produced by Watt, features contributions from Flea’s RHCP bandmate Chad Smith, the group’s former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, and late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Directed to Thom Zimny, Bitten By Flea! also contains behind-the-scenes footage of Pop’s time in the studio with Watt.

Explaining his approach to recording music with Pop, the Grammy-winning producer says: “[With] somebody who is in the latter part of their career, I think it’s very important for – even if the music is happening quick, and the energy is there, and the creative stuff is like ‘Bam, bam, bam’ – just taking your time to go through it. No pressure.”

Pop is set to support Red Hot Chili Peppers at select shows on their forthcoming European headline tour. The band released two studio albums in 2022: ‘Unlimited Love’ and ‘Return Of The Dream Canteen’.

This summer, Iggy Pop will return to London for a huge outdoor concert at Crystal Palace Park. The event, dubbed ‘Dog Day Afternoon’, is also due to see performances from Blondie and Generation Sex.

Meanwhile, Flea has announced a new 15-part podcast series called This Little Light.