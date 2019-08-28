It's the second track to be taken from new album 'Free'

Iggy Pop has shared his new single ‘Sonali’ – scroll down the page to check it out now.

The track is taken from the rock star’s upcoming album ‘Free’, which will be released on September 6 and follows 2016’s ‘Post Pop Depression’.

‘Sonali’ finds Pop intoning, “To park the car/We must find parking/On the freeway/Stay in your lane” over dragging, jazzy beats and eerie keys.

Speaking about ‘Free’ earlier this summer, the musician described it as “an album in which other artists speak for me, but I lend my voice”.

He continued: “I know that that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.”

In a new interview, the 72-year-old revealed he sometimes needs to use a cane because his “skeleton is my weak area”. Referencing his time as a presenter on BBC Radio 6 Music, he added: “Comparing my patter when I started the thing and my patter now, I sound nearer and nearer to my expiration.”

Pop also discussed the impact being in The Stooges had on him, saying: “For a long time, I wasn’t doing that well on the industry side of things. There weren’t that many people coming to shows—sometimes there were very few people. I’m more cat than dog when it comes to how comfortable I allow myself to get, let’s put it that way. The phone rings; I get offered work. And, you know, there’s always my Apple stock. I have taken pains to diversify outside of the music industry.”