Watch Imagine Dragons get parodied on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live poked fun at Imagine Dragons at the weekend with a parody band that had an uncanny resemblance to them.

In the show’s ‘Weekend Update’ segment, host Colin Jost introduced the show’s “back-up musical guests” in the form of Remember Lizards – not to be confused with Imagine Dragons apparently – played by Andrew Dismukes and James Austin Johnson. The parody band acknowledged their similarity with the band and said their music was “a similar genre”, describing it as “uplifting kid friendly hip hop slash arena rock with a pump up edge.”

However, in a comedic move to separate themselves from the real Imagine Dragons, they clarified that the Dan Reynolds-fronted band is “Christian-curious,” while Remember Lizards is “decidedly Christian.”

Remember Lizards then performed snippets of a parody song, ‘Chemical (Poison)’ which sounded notably like Imagine Dragons’ own hit ‘Believer’. They also joked that they were set to perform at “the Cylinder” – “an abandoned grain silo on a farm in Vegas, South Dakota” – not to be confused with the recently-opened Sphere in Las Vegas.

“I didn’t remember what imagine Dragons sounded like and then I heard you guys do a worse version of it,” Jost quipped.

Check out the clip below:

Imagine Dragons themselves guested on Saturday Night Live in 2014 and brought out Kendrick Lamar for a special performance of ‘Radioactive’.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the band released a new track in the form of ‘Children Of The Sky’, a song created for upcoming sci-fi role-playing game (RPG) Starfield.

The song was released just after the band headlined this year’s Reading and Leeds. In a three-star review of the band’s headline slot, NME wrote: “This is by no means a groundbreaking set from Imagine Dragons; for the most part, the performance follows the same structure as all the other shows on their ongoing ‘Mercury’ tour. That being said, that seemed to matter not one jot during a show that was designed solely to serve their fans: mission accomplished.”