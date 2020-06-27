Watch Incubus perform new lockdown version of ‘Agoraphobia’

Incubus have shared a new live version of ‘Agoraphobia’ – listen to it below.

Originally released in 2004, the song appeared on Incubus’ fifth studio album ‘A Crow Left of the Murder’. Now, the band have shared an acoustic rendition of the song with an accompanying video that brings new meaning to the lyrics “I wanna stay inside.”

In the quarantine-style clip, frontman Brandon Boyd and guitarist Mike Einziger perform the song as black-and-white visuals of Jacques Drouin’s 1975 animation Mindscape flash on the screen.

According to Boyd, Incubus originally penned the track in a “post 9/11 world,” and singing it now has the same uncomfortable familiarity.

“I was lamenting reading the daily news feeds and seeing where things were heading and feeling more and more called to just give in to a sense of hopelessness and just stay inside for the rest of my life,” Boyd said of the song (via Spin). “By the end of the song I wake up to the idea that I indeed don’t want to stay inside for good and there are still pangs of hope and optimism (though cautious) that reside in my heart and my mind.”

He continued: “Mike and I recorded this acoustic version a couple of weeks ago while in lockdown because it had an eerily familiar relevance to he and I as this forced (though necessary) collective Agoraphobia was setting in. Herein we aren’t encouraging a fear of the outside world, but merely singing a song that seems to encapsulate the overall mood.”

Watch the acoustic performance below:

Meanwhile, Incubus were due to return to the UK this month to perform ‘Make Yourself’ in full across two nights at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall.

The US rock band, led by singer Brandon Boyd, were supposed to play the seminal 1999 record at the venue on June 8 and June 9, but due to the coronavirus pandemic the shows were cancelled. No new dates have yet been revealed.

“To our friends in the US, UK and Europe, we regret to announce that our May and June dates are officially being cancelled,” the band said in a statement. “As much as we were holding out hope that we could get these dates rescheduled and see you guys in the near future, this is unfortunately the best course of action at this time.

“We look forward to bringing our show to you as soon as it’s safe to do so and in the meantime, make sure to take care of yourself and others.”