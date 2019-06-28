Watch Incubus reference The Cars in their performance of ‘Drive’ on ‘Colbert’

Ahead of the 20th anniversary tour of ‘Make Yourself’

To promote the upcoming 20th anniversary tour of their breakthrough album, ‘Make Yourself’, Incubus recently dropped by The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform their best-known song, ‘Drive’.

The alt rock band mostly stayed faithful to the late 90s hit, acoustic guitar and all. Incubus did have one trick up their sleeves, though: During the bridge, they slowed down for frontman Brandon Boyd to sing a tender line from another classic also called ‘Drive’ – by new wave icons The Cars. “Who’s gonna drive you home tonight?” Boyd sang. Watch it here:

Incubus will tour North America this fall for the 20th anniversary of ‘Make Yourself’, kicking off in Denver on September 13 and wrapping up in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on December 7. The record will officially turn 20 on October 26, the date they play the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Check out their official website for the full tour dates.

The last Incubus album, released April 2017, was aptly titled ‘8’ and led by the single ‘Nimble Bastard’. And the band seem to have begun working on its follow-up. In January, they posted on Instagram a time-lapse video of themselves in a studio, mentioning in the caption, “We have been building out this magical place for the last year and we are very close to creating the art we plan on making this year.” See it here: