Watch Inhaler cover Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ in Live Lounge

Inhaler made their Live Lounge debut yesterday (January 26) – watch them cover Miley Cyrus‘ new single ‘Flowers’ below.

The Irish band, who will release second album ‘Cuts & Bruises’ on February 17, also played their new single ‘Love Will Get You There’ for their Live Lounge debut.

‘Flowers’ is the first single from Cyrus’ upcoming album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which is set to arrive on March 10 via Columbia. Cyrus announced the record – the follow-up 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’ – last week, describing it as her “love letter to LA”.

Watch Inhaler take on the new single and perform their own track for Radio 1 below.

Inhaler appeared on the cover of NME last week and spoke about their experience of touring with Arctic Monkeys, calling the band “the most lovely and welcoming guys”.

The Irish group played a run of shows with Alex Turner and co. in Europe last summer, and are set to open for them again on the European leg of their world tour later this year.

Frontman Eli Hewson said: “It still isn’t really resonating that we’re doing it. But they’re the most lovely and welcoming guys, so we’ve just got to try and be the best band we can.”

Bassist Robert Keating then joked that Inhaler were “searching for better leather jackets” for the upcoming Monkeys tour. “It’s hard to not feel like a child when you’re around them,” he added.

As for what fans can expect from this year’s gigs, Hewson told NME: “It’s going to be a better show. It’s not just five lads on stage chancing their arm anymore; we actually have to step up and make it a real thing.”

Elsewhere in the feature, Inhaler said that watching the Beatles documentary Get Back helped them to relieve the pressure of making their forthcoming second album.