Ahead of their appearance on the enormous Hella Mega tour

The Interrupters have covered Billie Eilish‘s huge hit single ‘Bad Guy’ in a new live session. Check it out below.

Introducing their rendition, the band paid tribute to the Eilish and her brother and producer Finneas O’Connell.

“We were covering Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’ while on tour all summer,” said singer Aimee Interrupter. “When we had the chance to do this session at Ship-Rec Studios in Los Angeles we thought it would be the perfect song because it’s so fun to play live! We are big fans of Billie and Finneas’ songwriting… What a breath of fresh air for music! Here it is captured live in one take, we hope we did it justice.”

Watch the performance below.

The Interrupters will be heading out in support of Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer on the Hella Mega tour next year.

In a recent NME interview, the band spoke about gaining their idols’ respect and how much it means to them.

“It’s the highest honour that Rancid took us on our first tour,” guitarist Kevin Bivona told NME. “That Tim Armstrong has produced our albums. That Green Day took us out on tour. We would be nothing without those bands. But you know what the best thing about those bands championing us? We’ve learned so much and we’ve learned from the very best. They treat people well. Most importantly, they treat their fans well. They’re the model for what we want to do with The Interrupters…”

Before that, the band will also be making their way around the UK on their own tour early next year. Check out the dates below.

January 2020

27 Cardiff Tramshed

28 Birmingham O2 Institute

29 Liverpool O2 Academy

31 Glasgow SWG3

February 2020

1 Leeds O2 Academy

2 Manchester O2 Ritz

4 Bristol O2 Academy

5 Nottingham Rock City

7 London O2 Forum Kentish Town