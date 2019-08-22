Watch the intriguing teaser for a new BTS mobile game

The band search for the “map of the soul”

BTS’ label Big Hit Entertainment has released a stunning trailer for a brand-new mobile game set in the BTS Universe.

The action-packed “concept art film” opens with a narrator uttering, in movie-trailer cadence, “When all our trials seem to be over, despair always awaits us”, while live-action footage of civil unrest plays out on screen. It then transitions to fantastical CGI sequences, featuring animated versions of members Jungkook and Jin. The clip closes with a dramatic question: “Where is the map of the soul to open the future?” Watch the teaser here.

The trailer was unveiled during a corporate briefing held by Big Hit Entertainment on Wednesday (August 21). At the event, CEO Bang Si-Hyuk revealed that the as-yet-untitled game is a collaboration with South Korean video game company Netmarble, which published the boyband’s first mobile game, BTS World, back in June.

But unlike BTS World, which is a visual novel game, the forthcoming release will be “set in a new genre”, Bang said. The new game will also give fans the opportunity to interact with the “BTS Universe rendered through lush, emotion-filled art”.

Big Hit Entertainment also announced that it is developing a new television series based on the BTS Universe. The new show is said to be a coming-of-age drama which will revolve around the boyband’s early days. It’s expected to arrive next year.

BTS are currently taking an “extended period of rest and relaxation” after years of touring. It won’t be a long hiatus, though. The group will return to the stage as early as October, where they’re set to perform in Saudi Arabia at the King Fahd International Stadium.