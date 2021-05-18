Watch J. Cole’s new music video for ‘a m a r i’

J. Cole has released the music video for ‘a m a r i’, lifted from his recently released album ‘The Off-Season’.

The music, directed by Mez for Heirs, opens on a helicopter labelled ‘Dreamville’, the name of his record company. Over the following two and a half minutes, the clip sees Cole revisit his student years at St. John’s University and wear a mafia suit, before it closes with the line “hold on to your inner child”.

Watch the clip for ‘a m a r i’ below:

‘The Off-Season’ was released earlier this month and given a three-star review from NME upon its arrival, saying Cole “eschews the bombast of old to focus on quietly dazzling wordplay, drawing the same meticulousness from his guest artists”.

“Non-conforming, ‘The Off-Season’ is a little bit off in places and its steadiness can be one-note, but it’s still a strong piece technically.”

Tracks on the record featured 6LACK, 21 Savage, Morray, Bas and Lil Baby.

Days after releasing his album, the rapper made his professional debut in the Basketball Africa League after signing a contract with the Rwandan Patriots BBC. He scored just minutes after checking into the game and went on to score once more in the second quarter, securing his third point off a technical free throw.