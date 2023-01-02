Watch J-hope and TXT perform on New Year’s Rockin’ Eve

BTS‘ J-hope and TXT were among the performers for 2022’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve show over the weekend – see the performances below.

On December 31, ABC ushered in 2023 with a host of live performances and more, hosted by Ryan Seacrest and Liza Koshy live from New York City’s Times Square.

Alongside the K-pop icons there were pre-recorded performances from Disneyland from acts including Aly & AJ, Bailey Zimmerman and Shaggy, with Duran Duran also performing live from NYC.

Advertisement

Also pre-recorded in Los Angeles were more star performances from Wiz Khalifa, Finneas and Dove Cameron.

Watch J-hope and TXT’s performances from the event below.

Earlier this year J-hope spoke to NME backstage at Lollapalooza 2022 and told us how it feels to be the first South Korean artist to headline a major US festival. He also spoke about what it’s like to have fans supporting his first solo album and what’s next for BTS.

“I learned a lot as a solo artist,” he said. “I think I will continue to grow through this album. I’d like to show even better music through my solo projects. This experience has given me a positive influence overall.”

Advertisement

The 28-year-old also released his debut solo album ‘Jack In The Box’ this summer. Boasting the singles ‘MORE’ and ‘Arson’, a five-star review saw the effort lauded by NME‘s Rhian Daly as “thought-provoking and full of fresh new flavour”.

TXT, meanwhile, recently announced details of their upcoming new mini-album, ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’. The group’s new record – their fifth mini-album overall – will follow May’s ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ and land this month.

‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ will be released on January 27, 2023. Pre-orders are available now while further details will be announced soon, according to a notice on Weverse.

The record was previously teased through a trailer that took inspiration from J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan.

On December 3, 2022 at midnight KST, the boyband shared a six-minute trailer in which they performed a dramatic re-telling of the story of Peter Pan, Wendy and Neverland through dance, using a series of animated backdrops to set each scene.