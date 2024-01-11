Watch J.I.D. perform viral TikTok hit ‘Surround Sound’ on ‘Fallon’

Atlanta rapper J.I.D appeared on US TV recently to perform his viral TikTok hit ‘Surround Sound’ – check out the footage below.

He performed the track solo on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week (January 8), although the track’s original featured guests 21 Savage and Baby Tate were not present.

‘Surround Sound’ was first released on J.I.D’s 2022 album ‘The Forever Story’, but gained a whole new momentum after the TikTok ‘Ceiling Challenge’ trend in late 2023.

In the ‘Ceiling Challenge’, people attach their phones to the ceiling and perform a choreographed dance to the track, with over 57,000 videos having been posted so far.

Last June, J.I.D and South Korean girl group NewJeans teamed up to produce a remix of the latter’s promotional single ‘Zero’. The new mix featured tweaks to the instrumental and a new verse by the rapper.

“I never ever ever want for us to be apart / That’s a fear, puppeteer, pulling strings to my heart / Very serious, severely sittin’ here inside the dark / ‘Cause whenever you depart or disappear, I feel (Heart),” J.I.D raps.

That track came just weeks after the release of ‘Be Who You Are (Real Magic)’, written by Grammy-winning American songwriter Jon Batiste and featuring both NewJeans and J.I.D, along with Cat Burns and Camilo.

Atlanta rapper J.I.D signed with J. Cole’s Dreamville Records in 2017, and has since released three studio albums, most recently 2022’s ‘The Forever Story’.

His next album, ‘Forever and a Day’, is expected later in 2024, although no official release date has yet been set.

J.I.D has been nominated for three Grammy Awards, including as a featured artist on Doja Cat’s 2021 studio album ‘Planet Her’ and as a guest on ‘Down Bad’, the Dreamville posse cut in 2019.