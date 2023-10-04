Watch Jack Black and a pre-teen band cover Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mr. Crowley’

Jack Black channeled his inner-Dewey Finn for a recent performance during Tom Morello‘s mother’s 100th birthday party, teaming up with a band of pre-teens to cover an Ozzy Osbourne song.

Tom Morello took to Instagram last night (October 3) to share a video taken from his mother’s 100th birthday party. The video sees Black – the actor and Tenacious D frontman – pay a short tribute to his mother before he and the band perform a stirring rendition of Ozzy’s ‘Mr. Crowley’.

Morello’s son Roman also performed in the band, playing on the guitar. Internet-famous Japanese teen drummer Yoyoko performed on the drums with Roya Feiz on bass, and Hugo Weiss on the keys.

Watch the performance below.

The performance comes as Jack Black celebrates the 20th anniversary of his hit film, School Of Rock, in which he plays struggling guitarist Dewey Finn who pretends to be substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school.

Speaking to NME to mark the film’s 20th anniversary this year, director Richard Linklater said the film “didn’t feel like a hit” when he first approached the project. “I loved working on that movie and I loved Jack, and the whole process,” Linklater said. “But I did that for my own very personal reasons.”

“When I went into that project, it didn’t feel like a big hit. It could’ve been a pretty cheesy little movie, the way it might’ve been going!”

However, late last month, several of the film’s child stars revealed they were bullied following the film’s success. Joey Gaydos Jr., who played Zack Mooneyham, said he was looked at like “a three-headed freak” when he returned to his hometown in Detroit. Veronica Afflerbach, who played “groupie” Eleni, vowed to “never do this again” after kids at her school were “brutal” towards her.