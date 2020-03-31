News Music News

Watch Jack Black make his TikTok debut with 30-second ‘Quarantine Dance’

Impressive moves...

Tom Skinner
Jack Black TikTok
Jack Black performs live. CREDIT: Getty

Jack Black has made his TikTok debut by sharing a bizarre video in which he performs a ‘Quarantine Dance’ – you can see the clip below.

Read More: From meditation sessions to corona-covers – the artists making the most of self-isolation

The Tenacious D musician and actor joined the social media platform this week, as many people continue to self-isolate due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In his first upload, Black dons a cowboy hat, cowboy boots and a pair of black shorts as he busts moves in what appears to be the garden at his home. A series of high-kicks, spins and jumps result in the star losing his headgear at one point.

@jackblackQuarantine Dance ##reallifeathome ##distancedance ##happyathome ##boredathome ✂️ @taylor

♬ original sound – jackblack

Advertisement

The clip, which has currently registered almost 265,000 likes, was captioned by Black with the hashtags “#reallifeathome #distancedance #happyathome #boredathome”.

“And they say the perfect TikTok doesn’t exist,” commented one user of the platform. Another wrote: “A new dance trend is born.”

This comes as many other artists continue to share new footage with fans online in a bid to entertain those in quarantine. Earlier today, Sparks’ Russell Mael shared a two-minute self-isolation video, while the likes of Charli XCX and Queen’s Brian May have also live-streamed from their homes.

Meanwhile, Tenacious D recently announced a string of tour dates for September and October. The duo will perform in a number of US ‘swing states’ in hope of influencing the forthcoming Presidential elections.

Tenacious D’s full dates are as follows:

Advertisement

September
25 – Adler Theatre, Davenport, Iowa 
26 – The Sylvee, Madison, Wisconsin
27 – Kalamazoo State Theatre, Kalamazoo, Michigan
29 – Taft Theatre, Cincinnati, Ohio

October
01 – Wilson Center, Wilmington, North Carolina
02 – Moran Theater, Jacksonville, Florida
04 – Merriweather Post Pavilion, Washington, D.C.
05 – Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, Virginia
07 – The Met, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
09 – Radio City Music Hall, New York City, New York

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.