Watch Jack Black perform ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ single at Jonas Brothers concert

Jack Black made a surprise appearance at the Jonas Brothers‘ concert in New York last night (December 9), to perform ‘Peaches’ from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

The track, which is sung by Black’s character Bowser in the movie, entered the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year.

During the intermission at last night’s show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, Black came onstage dressed as Bowser and sang Peaches live. You can view footage below.

The show marked the last night of the Jonas Brothers’ tour.

JACK BLACK JUST CAME OUT AND SANG PEACHES AT THE JONAS BROTHERS CONCERT???? AND THEN LEFT??? pic.twitter.com/JyzdEgCKqE — Laura🧣 (@lauramrin) December 10, 2023

A video for the single was shared earlier this year and has since racked up over 56million views.

In a two-star review of The Super Mario Bros. Movie, NME‘s Nick Levine wrote: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie often looks like a video game, but it’s not as fun as playing one. Clearly, adapting the best-selling video game franchise of all-time into an equally ingenious movie is a tall order.”

It continued: “The one previous attempt, a 1993 live-action film starring Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo, was a box office flop that has since built a bit of a cult following. This one seems destined for the opposite fate: it’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over.”

Meanwhile, Black recently took it upon himself to raise the spirits of his fellow striking actors by stripping to his underwear and singing Taylor Swift‘s ‘Anti-Hero’ during the recent Hollywood strikes.

Black’s band Tenacious D also recently announced a UK and Ireland tour for April and May in 2024. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.