Watch Jack Harlow and Fergie open MTV VMAs 2022

Jack Harlow opened the MTV VMAs 2022 tonight (August 26) by inviting Black Eyed Peas’ Fergie to join him for a live performance.

The rapper is one of the artists with the most nominations at this year’s awards show, which is taking place at Newark’s Prudential Center, and one of the three co-hosts of the ceremony.

Harlow kicked off the night with a rendition of ‘First Class’, which opened with the star in a set designed to look like a plane. As he exited the set into the arena, he signed autographs for fans before welcoming Fergie to the stage.

The singer then delivered a verse from her song ‘Glamorous’, which was sampled on Harlow’s hit single. The pair finished the performance by singing together. Watch footage of the moment below now.

FERGIE JOINS THE STAGE WITH JACK HARLOW #VMAS pic.twitter.com/kvPv8tMifu — WeTalkMusic 🎧 (@We_Talk_Music) August 29, 2022

Harlow has seven nominations at this year’s MTV VMAs 2022, equal with Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Doja Cat and Harry Styles follow behind on six nods, while Taylor Swift is in the running for five awards. Keep up with all of the winners as they happen here.

More performances at the MTV VMAs 2022 will come from BLACKPINK, Måneskin, Nicki Minaj, Panic! At The Disco, Red Hot Chili Peppers and more. Eminem and Snoop Dogg will also give a special performance tonight, as the pair team up for a “metaverse-inspired” version of their recent collab, ‘From The D To The LBC’.

Meanwhile, last week Harlow announced details of new UK headline shows in support of his album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’. The rapper will bring his tour to the country in November, with dates in Birmingham, London, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham.