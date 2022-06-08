Watch Jack White bury himself alive in stirring ‘If I Die Tomorrow’ video

Jack White has released a new video for his latest single, ‘If I Die Tomorrow’. Watch the haunting clip below.

The track is the latest preview for his upcoming album ‘Entering Heaven Alive’ which is set for release on July 22 via his Third Man Records.

In the video, Jack walks through a sparse field and forest filled with mysterious characters. The video also features washed out blue tones, replicating the colour scheme White has taken on during this album cycle.

Advertisement

The song is filled with solemn questions as White sings, “If I die tomorrow / Will you let me know I left in peace?” and “So if I die tomorrow / Will you give them all the love they lent to me?”

‘Entering Heaven Alive’ follows ‘Fear Of The Dawn’ which was released in April. In November of last year, White announced he would release two albums back to back in 2022. The first featured singles ‘Taking Me Back’, ‘Hi-De-Ho’ and ‘Queen Of The Bees’.

Meanwhile, White recently spoke out on lack of gun control laws in the US.

“As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted,” he shared via Instagram. “Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their ‘side’ instead of looking at the issue.

Advertisement

White is currently on his worldwide ‘Supply Chain Issue Tour’.