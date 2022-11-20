Watch Jack White cover Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’

Jack White covered Nirvana’s ‘Heart-Shaped Box’ as his Supply Chain Issues tour touched down in Malaysia – check out footage below.

Taking to the stage of 2,500-capacity Zepp Kuala Lumpur on Wednesday evening (November 16), White played a bluesy version of ‘Heart-Shaped Box’, originally taken from Nirvana’s 1993 album ‘In Utero’, alongside the usual hits from his back catalogue.

Check out fan-shot footage below:

Jack White only has a handful of shows scheduled for the rest of 2022 but is reportedly set to appear in Martin Scorsese‘s new film, Killers Of The Flower Moon.

Killers of the Flower Moon, which stars Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio, is based on a book of the same name. The western – Scorsese’s first – will investigate the murders of the native Osage people in 1920s Oklahoma, where oil deposits were discovered. White’s previous acting roles include playing Elvis Presley in in Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, alongside a role in Anthony Minghella’s 2003 period war film Cold Mountain.

White has also confirmed details of a new live album featuring his 2021 Soho rooftop performance in London.

At the gig, White opened with The White Stripes‘ ‘Dead Leaves On The Dirty Ground’, going on to play ‘Lazarretto’, The Raconteurs track ‘Steady As She Goes’ and more from across his career.

Of the gig’s surroundings, White said: “I wanna play a song to all the neighbours we’re upsetting now, to the neighbours we’re about to be friends with now, and to Damien Hirst who let us use his balcony.” He then performed White Stripes track ‘We Are Gonna Be Friends’ before ending with ‘Seven Nation Army’.

The ‘Live From Marshall Street’ bonus LP has been released alongside his two 2022 solo albums (‘Fear Of The Dawn’ and ‘Entering Heaven Alive’) to form a triple vinyl set – check it out here.

Earlier this year White announced another live album, featuring material recorded on his current Supply Chain Issues tour.